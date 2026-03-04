Molly McKenna named Pittsburgh's 2026 Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Queen

As Pittsburgh prepares for its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and celebration, the committee has officially announced the 2026 Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Queen and Court.

This year's Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Queen is Molly McKenna.

She is currently a dean's list student at St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, where she is a double major in biology and chemistry. She hopes to attend medical school after college.

McKenna went to Mt. Lebanon High School, where she graduated with high honors, and was also involved with several extracurricular activities. She was a three-year letterman in track and field, a three-year member of the golf team, and was recognized as a 2022 Medalion Ball recipient for completing more than 250 hours of volunteer time across Pittsburgh.

Her volunteer work stretches back to her time as an elementary school student at St. Bernard at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, when she would work alongside her family at the annual Lenten fish fry.

"It is important to me to make our Catholic faith more inclusive and accessible to those who learn differently so they too can receive the sacraments and fully participate as part of the Church," she said.

Along with naming Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Queen, the committee also named the 2026 Miss Smiling Irish Eyes Court.

The court maidens this year are Kennedy Kuntz and Sidney Hoover.

Kuntz, a senior at Chartiers Valley High School, is a member of the National Honor Society and the captain of the girls' soccer team. She will be attending Westminster College to play soccer while majoring in biology and minoring in psychology.

Much like McKenna, Kuntz volunteers with her church, specifically teaching CCD classes for children with disabilities.

Hoover is a sophomore at West Virginia University, where she is studying exercise physiology and one day hopes to become a pediatric occupational therapist to help children living with disabilities.

A 2024 graduate of South Fayette High School, she was the president of their Best Buddies program.

All three will be honored during the 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 14.