Schenley Park ice skating rink opens Monday

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Schenley Park ice skating rink opens for the season Monday. 

The city of Pittsburgh's outdoor rink operates seven days a week. 

The rink offers public skating sessions and special skating events, like Skate with Santa on Dec. 10, Disco Night on Feb. 4 and Valentines on Ice on Feb. 14. 

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and veterans and $3 for children. Skates can also be rented for $3. 

Tickets can be bought at the box office or online

November 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

