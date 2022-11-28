Schenley Park ice skating rink opens Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Schenley Park ice skating rink opens for the season Monday.

The city of Pittsburgh's outdoor rink operates seven days a week.

The rink offers public skating sessions and special skating events, like Skate with Santa on Dec. 10, Disco Night on Feb. 4 and Valentines on Ice on Feb. 14.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and veterans and $3 for children. Skates can also be rented for $3.

Tickets can be bought at the box office or online.