Schenley Park ice skating rink opens Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Schenley Park ice skating rink opens for the season Monday.
The city of Pittsburgh's outdoor rink operates seven days a week.
The rink offers public skating sessions and special skating events, like Skate with Santa on Dec. 10, Disco Night on Feb. 4 and Valentines on Ice on Feb. 14.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and veterans and $3 for children. Skates can also be rented for $3.
Tickets can be bought at the box office or online.
