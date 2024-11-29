Watch CBS News
Pitt women's volleyball wins sixth ACC title, clinches spot in NCAA tournament

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt's women's volleyball team has won its sixth ACC championship and secured a spot in the upcoming NCAA tournament. 

No. 1 Pitt defeated No. 3 Louisville 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16) on Wednesday evening, ensuring they'll win at least a share of the ACC title this season. 

If Pitt beats No. 19 Georgia Tech on Saturday, they will win the conference title outright. 

In addition to clinching the ACC title, Pitt has also secured a spot in the upcoming NCAA tournament. 

Pitt has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons, losing in the semifinals all three years.

The Panthers are 28-1 this year and have won 13 straight matches.

