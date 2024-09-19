Pitt women's volleyball sweeps Penn State, sets new attendance record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new attendance record was set last night for the Pitt women's volleyball team during their 3-0 sweep of Penn State at the Fitzgerald Field House.

The #1-ranked Panthers team got out to a quick start, winning the first set 25-15.

Pitt pulled away from a 17-16 lead during the second set, winning 25-19.

In the third set, the #3-ranked Nittany Lions trailed 18-8 before clawing back to draw within an 18-14 deficit.

Pitt then pulled away, winning the third set 25-18.

It was new attendance record at the Fitzgerald Field House a 11,800 people attended the match, surpassing the previous record of, 8,865.

Pitt is the only Division I volleyball team that hasn't dropped a single set this season.

The Panthers have won 21 straight sets and are 7-0 to start the season.