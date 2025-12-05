Pitt and Wisconsin cancel 2026 matchup, will open 2027 college football season in Ireland

The Pitt Panthers and Wisconsin Badgers will no longer be playing one another in the 2026 college football season, both universities announced on Friday.

Originally scheduled to play at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 19, a release from the University of Pittsburgh's Athletic Department said that both schools have "mutually agreed to cancel their Sept. 19, 2026, meeting in Madison."

The two schools, however, will still open the 2027 season in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the 2027 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium.

The Week Zero game in Dublin will be just the fourth time the Panthers and Badgers will have played one another, with Pitt being 3-0 up until this point. The last time the two schools met was in 1967. The Panthers won 13-11.

The other two matchups between the Panthers and Badgers were in 1937 and 1938. The Panthers won 21-0 in 1937 and 26-6 in 1938.

So far this season, the Badgers find themselves with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-7 record in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers opened the season ranked 19th in the AP poll, but despite opening the season 2-0 with wins over Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee, they would go on to lose their next six games, which included losses to Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon, giving them an 0-5 conference record.

As for the Panthers, they closed out the season with an overall record of 8-4 and a conference record of 6-2 in the ACC. While Pitt scored wins over then-25th-ranked Florida State and then-16th-ranked Georgia Tech, they did suffer blowout losses to Notre Dame and Miami.