Pitt students hold town hall meeting with school officials after active shooter hoax call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students at the University of Pittsburgh had a town hall meeting tonight with school officials.

They wanted to address security concerns raised during what turned out to be a bogus active shooter threat on campus last week. While the situation ended up being a hoax, some students feel there was a lack of communication during the incident and are calling for transparency.

Students added that 82 minutes passed by from the time the hoax 911 call came in to the time students were alerted to the incident.

"Ten years ago we had the bomb threat," student George Begler said. "They should be prepared for this. Yet, they are not. It's unacceptable."

University officials told students tonight that they are re-training dispatchers and supervisors about sending out emergency messages. They also have been doing weekly testing of the service during all three shifts at Pitt police.

The technology of the system has also been tested, officials said.