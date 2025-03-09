Pitt student missing after traveling to the Dominican Republic

A University of Pittsburgh student went missing after traveling to the Dominican Republic.

The student has been identified as Sudiksha Konanki from Virginia.

The university released a statement that said university officials are in contact with authorities in Virginia.

"We have confirmed that there were six female students of the University of Pittsburgh traveling in Punta Cana, at least two of whom are residents of Loudoun County, Va., one of whom is the missing person who is also a citizen of India," said a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The sheriff's office said the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic is working with Virginia's state department and law-enforcement.

"Our office is supporting those efforts and continuing to investigate locally," said the sheriff's office spokesperson.