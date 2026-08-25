Man charged with assaulting Pitt student had master key to apartment building, police say

Police say a Mount Oliver man allegedly assaulted a University of Pittsburgh student inside the student's apartment. Authorities say the suspect somehow had the master key fob to get into the building and the apartments inside.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says 20-year-old Chaz Ramon Corlew Jr. attempted to enter the victim's apartment and then tried to sexually assault and choke him.

According to investigators, Corlew somehow obtained the master key to the HERE apartments on Forbes Avenue, allegedly enabling him to open each and every door, including students' apartments.

The victim fought back, and Corlew was arrested not far from the building after the victim gave police a description within minutes of the alleged attack.

The building's managers released a statement saying the key fob was stolen but was inactive, and they said it wasn't a master key. They say they're working with law enforcement.

"There's a lot of people going in and out of a lot of places," Pitt senior Ethan Papa said. "It's your responsibility to make sure the students that are paying to live here feel as safe and are as safe as humanly possible."

The University of Pittsburgh says the student allegedly assaulted is now living in campus housing.

Corlew remains in the Allegheny County Jail, held on bond. He faces multiple charges, including burglary and assault.