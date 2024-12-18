Pitt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis named first-team All-American

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Panthers' sophomore linebacker, Kyle Louis has been named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News.

The honor for Louis makes him the first sophomore defensive player to get first-team All-American honors since Hugh Green in 1978 and the 100th first-team All-American designation in the history of the program.

"We knew Kyle had All-America ability back in the spring," Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. "He absolutely delivered on our lofty expectations with an outstanding year. His production and impact were incredible. On behalf of our entire program, we congratulate Kyle on this richly deserved honor from The Sporting News. The best thing is, Kyle Louis is going to be even better in 2025."

This past season, Louis racked up 97 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and four interceptions with one of those interceptions being a 59-yard pick-six against Syracuse.

"I am honored, humbled, and incredibly grateful to receive First Team All-America recognition from The Sporting News," Louis said. "This honor is as much about my teammates and coaches as it is about me. I'm thankful for their support and all they do to help me be the best player and person I can be. It's an honor and privilege to wear the Blue and Gold and compete with my Pitt brothers every day."

The Panthers will play their final game of the season, The GameAbove Sports Bowl against Toldeo on December 26 at Ford Field in Detroit at 2 p.m.