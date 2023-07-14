Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec launches new fundraising initiative for UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Phil Jurkovec has launched a new fundraising initiative and is hoping to raise $100,000 for UPMC Children's Hospital.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jurkovec announced the starting of the '5 For Kids' initiative which will raise money to directly support the NICU unit of the hospital.

Jurkovec, a Pittsburgh-area native and Pine-Richland graduate transferred to Pitt after spending the past few years playing at Boston College, and is now using his opportunity of being back in his hometown to help support a hospital that is near and dear to his heart.

"Being home in Pittsburgh and playing football at Pitt gives me the unique opportunity to spotlight the work of the NICU at Children's Hospital," Jurkovec said.

"UPMC Children's holds a special place in my heart," Jurkovec said while detailing how his younger brother Sebastian was born 13 weeks premature. Sebastian, one of five of Jurkovec's siblings is now a healthy 20-year-old.

"It's a good feeling and a great cause," Jurkovec said. "I know that the money's going to be spent well. Talking to everybody here, they can really use it, so it's gonna be great."

