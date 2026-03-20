Pitt Police investigating alleged armed robbery on university's Oakland campus

Pitt Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery on the university's campus in Oakland.

A crime alert was issued Thursday evening by Pitt Police that said an investigation is underway into a robbery that happened just before 5:45 p.m. along Forbes Avenue.

According to police, a man said he was approached by another man who said he had a gun and took jewelry from around his neck.

Police said that no injuries were reported and that no weapon was seen during the alleged robbery.

The man left the area down Forbes Avenue in an unknown direction, police said.

A description of the suspect released by police described the man as being heavy set, wearing a black jacket, and a blue and white mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Pitt Police at 412-624-2121.