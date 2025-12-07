Pitt to play East Carolina in 2025 Military Bowl

The Pitt Panthers (8-4) will play East Carolina (8-4) in the 2025 Go Bowling Military Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game will be played in Annapolis, Maryland, on Dec. 27. The bowl game marks Pitt's 39th all-time postseason appearance.

This will be Pitt's second appearance in the Military Bowl, having previously played in the 2015 edition against Navy. Navy won that contest 44-28.

"On behalf of our football program, I would like to thank the Go Bowling Military Bowl for the opportunity to compete in this year's game," said Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. "We're looking forward to the chance to honor our country's service members, as well as the opportunity to compete against East Carolina. We have a tremendous amount of respect for the Pirates, and we're excited for the challenge."

The bowl game will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Pitt and East Carolina, with the series tied 2-2. The teams last met in 1992, leading to a 37-31 ECU victory.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and will be nationally televised on ESPN.