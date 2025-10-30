Police investigating after car stolen from delivery driver near Pitt's campus in Oakland

Police are investigating after a delivery driver had his car stolen while dropping off food near Pitt's campus in Oakland.

An off-campus crime alert was issued by Pitt Police, who say they're assisting Pittsburgh Police in the investigation of the stolen vehicle.

Police said they received a report of a car being stolen from a driver who was delivering food along Fifth Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The delivery driver told police he had gotten out of his car when two men wearing black masks and black hooded sweatshirts approached the vehicle.

Police said one of the two men took off in the stolen car and the other men left the area on foot.

No injuries were reported to police during the incident and police say the investigation is pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pitt Police or Pittsburgh Police.