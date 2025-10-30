Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after car stolen from delivery driver near Pitt's campus in Oakland

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police are investigating after a delivery driver had his car stolen while dropping off food near Pitt's campus in Oakland. 

An off-campus crime alert was issued by Pitt Police, who say they're assisting Pittsburgh Police in the investigation of the stolen vehicle. 

Police said they received a report of a car being stolen from a driver who was delivering food along Fifth Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

083d20e8-e85e-4366-94d2-ea9d3cd07481.jpg
Pitt Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a delivery driver had his car stolen while dropping off food along Fifth Avenue near Pitt's campus in Oakland on Wednesday. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The delivery driver told police he had gotten out of his car when two men wearing black masks and black hooded sweatshirts approached the vehicle.

Police said one of the two men took off in the stolen car and the other men left the area on foot.

No injuries were reported to police during the incident and police say the investigation is pending. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pitt Police or Pittsburgh Police. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue