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Pitt moves into the top 25 of the AP poll with 5-0 record

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay

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Pitt has moved into the top 25 of the Associated Press College Football Poll.

The Panthers defeated Virginia Tech 35-33 on Friday night, improving to 5-0 on the season.

Pitt is now ranked no. 25 in the country, according to the AP poll, after their big road win in Blacksburg. Pitt trailed 14-0 in the game, but scored 21 unanswered points at one point to battle back for victory. 

"i hope the country will respect the Panthers now," head coach Pat Narduzzi said after the win. 

One of only three remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC this season, Pitt will be back home this weekend, hosting North Carolina for a Noon kickoff.

When Pitt takes the field this weekend, it will be their first full game without sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel, who suffered a torn ACL after taking a hard hit Friday night. Heintschel will be out for the rest of the season. 

Holden Geriner, a fifth-year player who transferred from Texas State, replaced Heintschel on Friday night.

It's unclear whether Geriner is expected to start on Saturday. Pat Narduzzi will be holding his regular Monday press conference this afternoon.

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