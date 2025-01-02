Jaland Lowe scores 27 points and Pittsburgh used a big second half to beat California 86-74

Jaland Lowe scored 27 points and dished out eight assists, Cameron Corhen had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Pittsburgh used a big second half to beat California 86-74 on Wednesday.

Pitt (11-2, 2-0 ACC) has won 14 straight games at the Petersen Events Center — its longest home winning streak since 2013-14

Cal led by 16 points with 4:19 left in the first half before missing its last six shots of the half to have the lead trimmed to 42-38.

Lowe made back-to-back baskets to give Pitt a 55-48 lead with 15:02 remaining in the second half. The Panthers did not make their next field goal until the 7:54 mark when Guillermo Diaz Graham made a 3-pointer from the corner. Pitt missed five straight shots during its field-goal drought, but made 11 of 13 free throws to stay in front.

Pitt led by at least six points over the final eight minutes. Cal was 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the second half.

Freshman Brandin Cummings made his first career start and finished with 15 points for Pitt.

Jeremiah Wilkinson led California (7-6, 0-2) with 21 points. Andrej Stojakovic added 19 points, 10 coming at the free-throw line, and Rytis Petraitis scored 11. Stojakovic was inserted into the starting lineup because Joshua Ola-Joseph was out due to illness.

Both teams are on the court again on Saturday, with California playing at Clemson and Pitt hosting Stanford.

