Pitt's 2025 football schedule released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh's football schedule for the upcoming season has been released.

Pitt's 12-game schedule, which features seven home games at Acrisure Stadium, was unveiled Monday night on the ACC Network.

The Panthers are hoping to replicate their early-season success from their 2024 campaign when they started the season 7-0 for the first time since 1982.

While hoping to match that success, they will also be looking to avoid their late-season slide which resulted in six straight losses, including a marathon-overtime bowl game loss to Toledo.

Pitt's 2025 schedule

Pitt will kick off its 2025 season on August 30 when they host Duquesne for a return of The City Game for the first time since 1939.

Central Michigan will then come to Pittsburgh for the first ever meeting between the two teams on September 6.

Following Pitt's two home games to open the season, the Panthers will travel south down Interstate 79 to face West Virginia on September 13 in the 108th playing of the Backyard Brawl with former head coach Rich Rodriguez back at the helm of the Mountaineers' program.

Pitt will then host Louisville on September 27 and Boston College on October 4 as they kick off their conference schedule at home.

The Panthers will travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State on October 11 and to Syracuse on October 18 before rotating home and away games to round out their season schedule.

Pitt will host NC State on October 25 when the two teams play for the first time since 2020 and then the Panthers will travel to Palo Alto, California on November 1 to play Stanford on the road for the first time since 1922.

College Football Playoff runner-up Notre Dame will visit Pittsburgh to face the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on November 15.

Pitt will then visit Georgia Tech on November 22 and will host Miami on November 29 to finish their regular season schedule.

Should Pitt advance to the ACC Championship game, it will be played on December 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.