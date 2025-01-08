Pitt and Duquesne are facing one another to kick off their 2025 football seasons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt and Duquesne are kicking off their 2025 seasons with a hometown matchup against one another at Acrisure Stadium.

Both teams announced the newly scheduled contest on Tuesday. The game will be played on Saturday, August 30 at Acrisure Stadium.

For the first time in 86 years…



Pitt vs Duquesne 🔵🟡



The two Pittsburgh-based teams haven't faced one another since 1939. Between 1901 and 1939, the two schools faced one another seven times. Pitt won five of those contests.

Pitt will be entering the 2025 season looking to bounce back from a late-season stumble. The Panthers opened the 2024 season with a 7-0 record, their best start in 41 years. Pitt then lost their last five regular season games and were defeated by Toledo in a six-overtime thriller at the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

Duquesne went 8-3 this past season, losing to Central Connecticut State with a chance for an automatic bid to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

The kickoff time for The City Game in August will be announced at a later date.