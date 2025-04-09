Watch CBS News
Former Pirates pitcher Steve Blass to receive honorary degree from Point Park University

Garrett Behanna
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 8, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 8, 2025 18:04

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and longtime broadcaster Steve Blass will be awarded an honorary degree from Point Park University during the school's commencement ceremony at the end of April.

Blass, 82, will be honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters, a degree often awarded to those who have made significant humanitarian or philanthropic contributions to their communities.

The Connecticut native played for the Pirates from 1964 to 1974 and was part of the 1971 World Series-winning team, earning a complete game victory in Game 7 against the Baltimore Orioles. 

Pirates Celebrating their Win
(Original Caption) Baltimore: Pitcher Steve Blass (28) is in the arms of first baseman Bob Robertson as the Pirates celebrate winning the 1971 World Series. At left is Bill Mazeroski, hero of the 1960 World Series win for the Pirates over the Yankees. Clapping hands at right is Richie Hebner. Bettmann

He also spent 34 years as a commentator for Pirates games. In 2022, for his over 60 years of combined service as a player, broadcaster, and team ambassador, Blass was inducted as an inaugural member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis is also scheduled to be the featured commencement speaker.

The commencement ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 11 a.m.

