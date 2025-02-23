Watch CBS News
Left-hander Andrew Heaney and Pirates finalize $5.25 million, 1-year contract

Left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Pittsburgh Pirates finalized a $5.25 million, one-year contract on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is 51-62 with a 4.45 ERA during his 11-year career, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels. Heaney spent the last two seasons with Texas, winning a career-high 10 games in 2023 while helping the Rangers win their first World Series. Heaney went 5-14 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 games in 2024.

The Pirates were in the market for a veteran — preferably a lefty — to join a starting rotation dominated by right-handers and led by reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes. Heaney is one of a handful of left-handed starters who have thrown at least 145 innings in each of the last two years.  

Right-hander Brett de Geus was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. Pittsburgh also released right-hander Yerry Rodriguez from a minor league contract.

