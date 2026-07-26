Pirates sign 2026 first-round pick Derek Curiel

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed outfielder Derek Curiel, who was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft.

Curiel, 21, is a Louisiana State University alum and was labeled as the best hitter, as well as one of the top defensive outfielders, among all college-level players in the draft, according to Baseball America. He also helped guide the Tigers to their eighth national championship and second in three seasons.

Curiel won an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award as a sophomore after committing just two errors in 134 chances for a .985 fielding percentage in 2026. He also batted .353 with 18 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 46 RBIs in 58 games. He added 34 walks, 13 stolen bases, a .957 OPS and 64 runs scored.

As a freshman in 2025, Curiel was named D1Baseball's National Freshman of the Year and earned second-team All-SEC honors. He also was selected to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after hitting .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 55 RBIs, 53 walks, a .990 OPS and 67 runs in 68 games.

In two seasons at LSU, Curiel hit .349 with 38 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 101 RBIs in 126 games. He also recorded 16 stolen bases, 87 walks, a .975 OPS and 131 runs scored.

Defensively, Curiel committed just two errors in 232 total chances over his two seasons with the Tigers, finishing with a .991 fielding percentage.

The Pirates have now signed 16 players from their 2026 draft class.