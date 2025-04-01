Pirates make multiple roster moves, including optioning pitcher David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis

The Pirates announced a slew of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, including optioning their closing pitcher and Pittsburgh native, David Bednar, to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Along with optioning Bednar, the team also announced they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington.

Harrington made his Major League debut on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Last season, Harrington finished second among Pirates minor league pitchers last year in WHIP with 0.96, fourth in ERA with 2.61, and strikeouts with 115 in a combined 22 appearances between Low-A Bradenton, Double-A Altoona, and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Also with Bednar, the Pirates designated catcher Jason Delay for assignment in order to make room on the roster.

Bednar has struggled as of late, with two losses this year, an ERA of 27.00. After posting a 2.00 ERA as well as a career-high in saves with 39 in the 2023 season, he slid in the 2024 season to a 5.77 ERA and only 23 saves.

The Pirates are trying to break a three-game losing streak in Tampa tonight against the Rays, and they'll return home for their home opener against the New York Yankees on Friday at PNC Park with first pitch set for 4:12 p.m. on the North Shore.