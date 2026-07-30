Elly De La Cruz scores in 9th as Reds beat Pirates 3-2

Elly De La Cruz scored on fielder's choice in the ninth inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in the opening game of a four-game series.

Cincinnati loaded the bases against Gregory Soto (5-3) with one out. Lowe grounded softly to second for a potential game-ending double play but beat the throw as De La Cruz scored easily. De La Cruz hit three doubles, stole two bases and had an RBI.

Emilio Pagan (3-1) got the win.

Pirates opener Yohan Ramírez pitched two scoreless innings allowing one hit with a walk and four strikeouts in his first career start after 208 relief appearances, the most by a Pirates pitcher before making a start.

The previous franchise mark was set by Michael Feliz who made his first start in 2019 after 156 relief appearances.

Matt McLain, activated from the 10-day injured list on Thursday, led off the third with a single and scored on De La Cruz's double to put the Reds ahead 1-0. Sal Stewart singled home De La Cruz to make it 2-0.

The last time he faced Pittsburgh, Rhett Lowder allowed eight earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in a 17-7 loss on May 2 at PNC Park, but he fared better on Thursday allowing two earned runs in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Nick Gonzales led off the fifth with a double and later scored on Jacob Gonzalez's sacrifice fly to cut the Pirates' deficit to 2-1.

Brandon Lowe led off the sixth with his 22nd homer to tie the score 2-2.

Both teams loaded the bases in the seventh but failed to score. The teams combined to go 2 for 22 with runners in scoring position, with Cincinnati going 1 for 15.

Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.65 ERA) opposes RHP Hunter Greene (2-2, 7.06) on Friday night.