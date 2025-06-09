Pirates players visit Veterans Leadership Program for food distribution event

On a beautiful Monday morning in Pittsburgh's Strip District, volunteers joined together to provide free food for military veterans.

The donation event is held monthly through the Veterans Leadership Program, which offers help like housing and career development, wellness, and supportive services.

"This gives them an opportunity once a month to not worry about that and continue to worry about rent and securing sustainable employment," said Veterans Leadership Program Chief Development Officer Toshua Jarrett. She said that during any given year, they serve over 8,000 veterans in and around our community.

For this food donation packing and distribution event, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank donated the food. However, the volunteers included 84 Lumber, community members, and four Pittsburgh Pirates. Those Pirates players include Braxton Ashcraft, Chase Shugart, Nick Gonzales, and Brett Sullivan.

"Helping veterans in any way that we can," said Ashcraft.

"You know, I come from a family of veterans, and being able to come here and help out and put some smiles on faces and just interact and meet people is really what it's all about," said Shugart.

"What other place would you rather be to help veterans and pass out some food and goods?" said 84 Lumber's Randy Delesk.

"And it's very rewarding because you get to also interact with (the veterans)," longtime Veterans Leadership Program volunteer and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said.

It's a packing event putting players and the public on the same team to help local veterans. The next VLP food distribution in the Strip District will happen in July.

Meanwhile, the Pirates host a Military Monday at PNC Park on the first Monday home game of every month. Monday night's game will be the third Military Monday event so far this season, and before the game, they'll have an Air Force swearing-in ceremony.