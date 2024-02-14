Pirates pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training today

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) - The Super Bowl is passed and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again the champions.

The Penguins are in the push to the playoffs, but that also can mean one thing.

Baseball season is just around the corner!

Pirates pitchers and catchers are ready to report for the beginning of Spring Training today in Bradenton, Florida.

It will be the first workout as the Pirates look to build on what they did last season when they made a 14-game improvement, finishing 76-86.

Coming into this season, the Pirates are currently looking at an over-under win total of 74.5 as the season approaches.

As pitchers and catchers report today, the first full team workout will take place on Monday.

The first Spring Training game is set for Saturday, February 24 against the Minnesota Twins.