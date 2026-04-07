Pirates "hoist the cone" trend leads to reported traffic cone thefts

Hoisting a traffic cone has become the hottest way for Pirates fans to celebrate, but where exactly does someone get a traffic cone? According to one parking company, people are stealing them.

Kyler Dietrich, who was going to the Pirates game on Tuesday with his family, said he loves the new celebration

"I'm not going to encourage it, but I honestly would do it if there was a cone laying around," he said. "I mean, I'd want to take a cone into the game, hoist the cone, whatever, see a Cruz missile, maybe Griffin today."

Traffic cones stolen for celebration trend

But it's illegal to steal a traffic cone, with fines starting at $50, plus the cost of replacing the cone.

The borough of Jefferson Hills posted on social media, acknowledging the Pirates trend but telling people to leave traffic cones where they are. ABM Parking Services' Mid-Atlantic district manager told KDKA-TV that 25 cones were stolen on opening day.

"I don't think anybody should be stealing anything at any time for whatever reason," said Pirates fan Cynthia Yothers.

What does "hoist the cone" mean?

As for where "hoist the cone" comes from, its origins are a bit of a mystery.

Some have said Fanatics, which runs the Pirates store, meant to print a T-shirt that said "raise the colors" but mistakenly printed "cone" instead. But the assistant manager of the merch store said they're leaving it up to speculation. Either way, it doesn't seem like the celebration is going anywhere soon.