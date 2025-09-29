Pirates announce extension of Manager Don Kelly, "I'm proud to continue leading the Pirates."

The Pirates on Monday morning announced that they have extended the contract of Manager Don Kelly.

Kelly was named the manager in May after the team dismissed Derek Shelton. Kelly made his debut as manager on May 9 against the Atlanta Braves.

"Donnie has earned the respect of the players, front office, and our fans, and he has certainly earned mine," said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. "Donnie took over the team at a true low point. Since then, we've seen meaningful progress, not just in the clubhouse culture, but on the field. His connection to the community and passion for the franchise make him more than just a manager. He is a Pittsburgher; he is part of our community. He's the right fit, at the right time, and is the right person to lead us forward."

Under Kelly, the Pirates swept seven series, three of which came against playoff teams in the Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I'm proud to continue leading the Pirates," said Kelly. "Our clubhouse is full of players who care deeply about each other, about winning, and about representing Pittsburgh the right way. I was a Pirates fan first. I know our fans deserve a team that delivers on the field, and it's on me to make sure we reach that standard."

Ultimately, the Pirates finished with a 59-65 record under Kelly's guidance, missing the postseason once again.

"Donnie is an elite communicator. He is deeply trusted by our players because he's credible, consistent, and unafraid of tough conversations," said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. "His background as both a scout and a coach gives him a rare perspective: patience when it's needed, and an unwavering belief in players' ability to improve. Above all, he values people and winning. His ability to adjust, lead, and do the hard work makes him the right leader."

Nutting added that the Pirates "fell short as an organization both on and off the field" and that it "has been unacceptable."

The team did not specify how long Kelly's extension will be.

The Pirates are expected to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at PNC Park with Kelly and Cherington.