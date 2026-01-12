Pirates World Series champion Dave Giusti dies at age 86

Pirates World Series champion Dave Giusti has died at age 86, the team announced on Monday.

The Pirates said Giusti, a former pitcher who won the World Series with Pittsburgh in 1971, died on Sunday.

"We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a press release. "He was a vital member of our World Series-winning team in 1971 and spent seven of his 15 big-league seasons with the Pirates before eventually making Pittsburgh his home."

Pirates World Series champion Dave Giusti has died at age 86. (Photo provided by Pittsburgh Pirates)

Giusti got his start in Major League Baseball with Houston in 1962. After six seasons with Houston and one in St. Louis, Giusti joined the Pirates in 1970, posting a team-high 26 saves in 66 appearances.

When he won the World Series with the Pirates, Giusti led the National League with 30 saves before pitching 10.2 scoreless innings in the postseason. Giusti led all Major League pitchers in saves from 1970-75. He ranks third all-time among Pirates pitchers in saves, seventh in ERA and eighth in games. He was also a National League All-Star in 1973.

After he retired from playing baseball, the Pirates said Giusti made his home in the Pittsburgh area and was "very active" in the community. He was an officer with the Pirates Alumni Association since its beginning.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Ginny, his daughters Laura and Cynthia, and the entire Giusti family," Nutting's statement said.