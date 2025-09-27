Pirates use team effort to beat Braves 3-1

Nick Gonzales and Jack Suwinski had RBI hits in the sixth inning and Bubba Chandler pitched one-run ball through 5 2/3 innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday night.

Chandler, from Bogart, Georgia, allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks and improved to 4-1 on the season.

The Braves got on the board first with Marcell Ozuna's RBI single in the second inning. Pittsburgh tied the game on catcher Henry Davis' seventh homer of the season, a solo shot, in the third.

The Pirates went ahead to stay in the sixth when Gonzales hit an RBI double and Suwinski followed with a run-scoring single.

Dennis Santana worked one inning and picked up his 16th save.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (7-14) allowed three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks. This marked the worst record of Strider's career, which dates to 2021, all with Atlanta, and is his first losing season.

Braves manager Brian Snitker and first baseman Matt Olson were ejected for arguing with umpires about a batter's interference call. The 31-year-old Olson was tossed for the first time in 1,222 career games.

Olson hit a popup into foul territory down the first base line in the sixth inning. Pirates catcher Henry Davis bumped into Olson near the batter's box and dropped the ball on the play in front of the Braves' dugout. Home plate umpire Brock Ballou ruled Olson out on batter's interference for impeding Davis' attempt to catch the pop.

The Pirates' two-run sixth started when Spencer Horwitz hit a soft line drive single that knocked the glove off Braves second baseman Brett Wisely, and the second baseman threw the ball away, allowing Horwitz to reach base/

Pittsburgh improved to 4-1 against the Braves in 2025 and won its first season series against the Braves since 2017, when they went 5-2.

The Braves will send RHP Charlie Morton (9-11, 5.89 ERA) against Pirates RHP Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.57) in the season finale for both teams.