Pirates' Andrew McCutchen scratched from lineup Friday due to ankle sprain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates will be without a key piece on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team announced Friday that Andrew McCutchen was scratched from the lineup due to a left ankle sprain.

"He is currently being treated to determine the in-game availability," the team tweeted.

The severity of his injury is not known at this time. McCutchen was replaced in the lineup by Mark Mathias.

The Pirates' losing streak was pushed to four games after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, but Pittsburgh (20-12) still leads the NL Central Division. McCutchen went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

The first pitch for Friday's game at PNC Park is set for 6:35 p.m.