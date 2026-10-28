College professor and woman found shot to death inside home in Ohio

A professor at Oberlin College and Conservatory and a woman were found shot to death inside a home in Lorain County, Ohio, on Wednesday, authorities said.

Pipo Nguyen-Duy, a professor of studio art and photography at Oberlin, was found dead on the first floor of a home on South Pleasant Street in Oberlin, according to CBS affiliate WOIO. The woman, who was found dead on the second floor, was not immediately identified. They both reportedly had gunshot wounds.

Pipo Nguyen-Duy, a professor of studio art and photography at Oberlin College and Conservatory, was found dead on Oct. 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Oberlin College)

In a news release on Facebook, the Oberlin Police Department believes the incident to be of a "domestic nature." A suspect was detained by officers, Oberlin police said. WOIO reported that the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Daniel Jones of Ashland, Oregon.

Carmen Twillie Ambar, president of Oberlin College and Conservatory, called the professor's death "a deeply challenging moment for our campus." Nguyen-Duy, who immigrated to the United States as a political refugee in 1975, had taught at Oberlin since 1998. Nguyen-Duy is being remembered as a "cherished colleague and a vibrant presence in the classroom and throughout campus."

"Tragedies such as this one intrude upon our lives in jarring ways," Ambar wrote. "I am simply overwhelmed with sadness, and I am deeply concerned about the impact of the devastating loss of Pipo to our community. Pipo was beloved. During his years at Oberlin, he touched all of us through his passion for photography."

Oberlin police added that there is no danger to the public. Oberlin College was briefly placed on lockdown, but it was later lifted. Ambar said resources are available to students and staff members in need of support during this difficult time.

"Our community will be hurting for a very long time, and when the shock of this news subsides, we will all need to process our grief," Ambar said. "This processing will sometimes be together and sometimes alone, but we will need to take the time to do so."

It was not immediately known what charges the suspect would face.

Oberlin is about 35 miles southwest of Cleveland.