Pennsylvania man cuts pickleball nets at parks after injury "ruined" his summer, police say

A man in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, is accused of vandalizing several pickleball courts after suffering an injury that "ruined" his summer, police said.

Saif Kaleem of Tannersville is facing charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and trespassing after the vandalism at TLC and Mountain View parks, the Pocono Township Police Department said in a news release over the weekend.

Authorities said Kaleem was captured on video cutting a net at TLC Park on May 12 before leaving the scene in a white Hyundai Tucson. On May 14, police said the same vehicle was spotted on video entering Mountain View Park after it closed. He got out of the vehicle and went to the pickleball court, police said in the news release. A snapshot of the video obtained by police showed Kaleem using crutches to get around.

"Pocono Township Community members informed the PTPD that the pictured male had been seen at TLC Park on multiple occasion prior to the incident," police's news release said.

Kaleem, according to police, matched the description of the person in the video footage, and investigators went to his home to interview him. Police said he admitted to suffering "a recent pickleball injury" at Mountain View Park. The exact injury was not released by law enforcement.

The 31-year-old man then allegedly confessed to cutting the pickleball net at TLC Park and three pickleball nets at Mountain View Park, as well as the tennis court net at Mountain View Park, due to his "summer being ruined."