Watch CBS News
Local News

Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing
Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing 00:21

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A local movie theater is going dark for good.

Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing Tuesday, Sept. 6. 

Theatre management says after the pandemic, they couldn't get the customer base needed to survive.

Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.

If you have any gift cards, you can use them there or go to the website for a refund. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 7:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.