Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A local movie theater is going dark for good.

Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Theatre management says after the pandemic, they couldn't get the customer base needed to survive.

Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.

If you have any gift cards, you can use them there or go to the website for a refund.