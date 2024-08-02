Philadelphia Mayor Parker sparks confusion with endorsement of Josh Shapiro for VP on social media

Shapiro cancels fundraising trip in the Hamptons ahead of Harris picking running mate Shapiro cancels fundraising trip in the Hamptons ahead of Harris picking running mate 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A video posted on Mayor Cherelle Parker's campaign account endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Josh Shapiro on the same presidential ticket generated a lot of buzz and caused confusion on social media Friday.

The video posted by @PeopleforParker was captioned: "Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @JoshShapiroPA for VP! We are One CITY, One REGION, and ONE Commonwealth United!"

The caption concludes by tagging the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, Speaker of the PA House of Representatives Joanna McClinton, PA Democratic Chairman Sharif Street, IBEW Local 98, Majority Chair of the Appropriations Committee Jordan Harris and the Pennsylvania Laborers' District Council.

A source at City Hall told CBS News Philadelphia the video is not a premature announcement of Shapiro being selected as Harris' running mate, but rather Parker's endorsement to show her support for Pennsylvania's governor.

Shapiro has been on the campaign trail for Harris traveling throughout Pennsylvania since President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed the vice president less than two weeks ago.

Shapiro is among the top tier of candidates under consideration to serve as Harris' running mate. The other candidates on the tier include Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Harris is expected to make a pick for her running mate by Monday.

Then, Harris and her running mate will make their first stop to campaign in Philadelphia at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Tuesday evening.