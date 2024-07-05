Philadelphia mass shooting kills 1 person, injures 8 on 4th of July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was killed and eight others were injured after a drive-by shooting late on July 4, Philadelphia police said.

Police said a person in an SUV fired multiple gunshots at a group of people gathered on the 1900 block of South Salford Street, a side street between Chester and Kingsessing avenues in Southwest Philadelphia.

Around 11:30 p.m., a man was in the passenger seat of the SUV as it drove down the block.

Police said the 19-year-old man, who was shot once in the face, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead late Thursday night.

In a news conference, police said an officer found a victim with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of the street, and then other officers were called to the scene. Police found a total of nine victims, five of whom are adults and four who are teenagers.

"Our officers were in the area doing a routine patrol and observed someone laying on the ground," Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi said.

Philadelphia police stationed at the corner of 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue on July 4 after a shooting killed one person and wounded eight. CBS News Philadelphia

Some victims were found at the scene, while others showed up at nearby hospitals. Police said all surviving victims are in stable condition.

In addition to the 19-year-old, police said medics took four victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center:

A 23-year-old man, who was shot once in the right leg;

An 18-year-old man who was shot once in the left leg;

A 21-year-old man who was shot once in the left shoulder;

A 17-year-old boy who had a bullet graze his head



Two victims were being treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, including a 16-year-old boy shot once in the left thigh and a 15-year-old girl shot once in the left foot.

A 14-year-old boy first arrived at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania's Cedar Avenue location before he was transferred to CHOP.

A ninth victim, a 24-year-old man, arrived at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Delaware County seeking treatment and was later taken to Penn Presbyterian.

Police didn't mention a motive or suspects for the shooting but said large crowds were being broken up throughout the night.

"It is very alarming, and especially when we have officers in the area to try to prevent anything like this from happening, and it still happened," Massaquoi said.

The mass shooting happened about one year after 5 people were killed less than a mile away, in the area of 54th Street and Chester Avenue. That was one of the deadliest mass shootings in Philadelphia history.

Kingsessing had just honored the victims of that shooting with a vigil on July 3.