Penguins rely on depth scoring to stay alive, force Game 6 against Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game, thanks to Elmer Soderblom's first playoff goal on the Penguins' first shot of the game to take a 1-0 lead.

Both teams took trips to the penalty box in the first period, as has been the theme of the series. Pittsburgh's Samuel Girard received a two-minute minor for tripping Denver Barkey at 4:27, but this penalty would be killed off.

Evgeni Malkin, and Anthony Mantha were sent to the box at 14:27 of the first period, while Philadelphia's Travis Konecny and Garnet Hathaway also received minor penalties. Because Hathaway was penalized for tripping Elmer Soderblom and and roughing Malkin, in addition to Konecny's roughing minor, Pittsburgh received a power-play.

A Connor Dewar shot less than four minutes left in the second period gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead. The Flyers responded on the very next shift, less than 15 seconds later, as Alex Bump was able to squeak the puck past Pittsburgh goalie Arturs Silovs to cut the lead in half.

With just under five minutes left in the second period, the Flyers were able to sustain heavy offensive zone pressure, enough for Travis Sanheim to get the equalizer off a deflection to tie the game at two.

The Penguins regained the lead 3-2 after the puck bounced off the boards, off goaltender Dan Vladar, and into Philadelphia's net. Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was credited with the go-ahead goal.

The Flyers would pull Vladar late in the third period to find a game-tying goal, but time would expire, giving the Penguins a 3-2 win.

When is Flyers-Penguins Game 6?

Game 6 between the Penguins and Flyers is set for Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.