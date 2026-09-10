Former Penguins Stanley Cup champion Phil Kessel and Amanda Kessel named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Two members of the Pittsburgh Penguins family are heading to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class.

Phil and Amanda Kessel are both part of the five-person class that will be inducted on Nov. 30 in Washington, D.C.

Both are natives of Madison, Wisconsin.

Phil spent four seasons with the Penguins, winning two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, and recorded 110 goals, 193 assists, and 303 points across 328 regular-season games in Pittsburgh.

In the playoffs, Phil was among the Penguins' best performers, scoring a total of 20 goals and 56 points in 65 postseason games.

During the back-to-back Stanley Cups, he scored 18 goals and 45 points in 49 games.

He was drafted fifth overall by the Boston Bruins in 2005 and spent time with the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, and Vegas Golden Knights. During his brief stint with the Golden Knights, Kessel appeared in only four playoff games, but recorded two assists and helped them win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Phil also holds the NHL's "Iron Man" record, having played 1,064 consecutive regular-season games.

In total, across 17 seasons, he scored 413 goals, 579 assists, and 992 points in 1,286 regular-season games.

On the international stage, Phil was a two-time Olympian, earning a silver medal in the 2010 Vancouver Games with Team USA, and was named best forward at the 2014 Winter Games when he scored 8 points in six games.

Amanda Kessel, who now serves as the Penguins' Manager of Minor League Operations, is one of the most prolific women's hockey players in Team USA history.

She won America's first gold medal since 1998 in women's hockey when Team USA defeated Team Canada in a shootout in 2022, where she recorded a shootout goal in the victory. She also earned silver in the 2022 and 2014 Winter Games.

Along with her impact at the Winter Olympics, Amanda suited up for Team USA 7 times at the IIHF World Championships and came away from each tournament with a medal. Four times Team USA won gold, and three times they earned silver.

Joining the Kessels in the 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class are former NHLers T.J. Oshie and Ryan Suter, and long-time Team USA athletic trainer Stan Wong.