Pharmacy staffing shortages causing headaches for local residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local pharmacies are adjusting hours because of the pharmacist shortage and it's causing serious problems for customers who need their prescriptions.

Many people said they have gone to their local Rite Aid, expecting the pharmacy to be open, and it was closed or the hours were cut back, leaving them scrambling to get their prescriptions.

Staffing problems at pharmacies are causing frustration for people who need prescriptions or vaccinations.

Adam Causgrove was supposed to get a covid booster shot at the Rite Aid in Mt. Washington last weekend, but they canceled his appointment.

"It was all set last Saturday and about an hour before it happened, I got an email saying it was canceled and I heard it was because they don't have anybody to give the shots," Causgrove said.

Andrice Williams has experienced delays getting her prescriptions filled.

"More than once, whenever they said prescriptions would be ready, they weren't ready, and then I just usually try to give them an extra day," Williams said. "Because they didn't have enough people working, they have two people working back there.

Rite Aid in Mt. Washington announced the pharmacy will be closed this upcoming Tuesday. The signage said they're adjusting hours due to staff availability.

Another sign says the pharmacy will close one hour early temporarily Monday through Friday.

Other Rite Aids in Pittsburgh have the same announcement posted - including the store in Banksville.

It reads: "In addition to filling prescriptions, we are completing a large number of covid-19 vaccinations and tests, all while experiencing the impact of the nation's labor shortage."

"This is my default pharmacy so whenever I or my son need something this is where we go, hopefully, get this figured out because I don't want to have to travel if I don't have to," Causgrove added.

"I don't want to wait like that, people have things to do," Williams said. "If it gets too bad, I would go to another pharmacy."

We checked with CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens to see if they're experiencing similar staffing issues and have not heard back.

Walgreens' website shows many of their pharmacies in our area are closed on Saturday and Sunday.