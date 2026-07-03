Planning on putting on your own firework show this 4th of July? Here's how to stay safe.

The sky will be filled with fireworks over the next few days as the nation celebrates the 4th of July and the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

A lot of those fireworks will be set off in backyards and neighborhoods all over the region, and there are some things you need to know if you plan on putting on your own show.

For places like Phantom Fireworks in Monroeville, business is booming, so to speak.

"We've been very busy," said Tyler Stawski, the general manager. "I think today will be the busiest yet, and with the 4th being on a Saturday, we're expecting a very busy weekend as well."

Stawski said he gets a lot of questions from customers, mainly concerning the laws and regulations around fireworks.

"Depending on where you are, the rules may be different; for instance, if you're a City of Pittsburgh resident, you can't set off fireworks without permission of the property owner, you can't use them within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, you can't light them in any Pittsburgh parks, baseball diamonds, or playing fields, you can't set off fireworks in the direction of another person, or if you're under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances," he explained.

Of course, he added that depending on where you live, take a look at the locality's rules and laws because they often differ.

Wherever you are, when it comes to setting off fireworks, wowing your neighbors isn't nearly as important as not getting injured because of them.

"The main ones are keep kids away from fireworks, don't mix fireworks with alcohol, and have water on hand as well, or a fire extinguisher if you have access, and just pay attention while you are using these things," Stawski said.

If you want to leave the fireworks to the professionals, you can find where and when the shows begin right here.