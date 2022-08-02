P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli under recall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezer: Conagra is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli.
They're labeled beef and broccoli, but actually contain orange chicken that comes with an undeclared egg allergy.
There have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating the products.
