P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli under recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezer: Conagra is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli.

They're labeled beef and broccoli, but actually contain orange chicken that comes with an undeclared egg allergy.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating the products. 

For more information on the affected product, click here.  

kdka-p-f-changs-beef-and-broccoli-recall.png
(Photo: USDA)

First published on August 2, 2022 / 2:19 PM

