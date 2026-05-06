New grant money helps Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh provide veterinary care

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends have both received grants to not only invest in themselves but, in return, keep providing services to pets in our region.

According to a recent PetSmart Charities-Gallup State of Pet Care Study, more than half of pet parents have skipped or declined vet care. The cause is mainly due to not being able to afford it. But with the help of this grant money, both organizations can now invest in areas to increase the ability to provide more.

"Veterinary care has gotten more expensive, and in fact about a 60% increase over the last 10 years alone. Most of that over the last 6 years," said Dan Cody, Executive Director of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

This grant money was made possible through PetSmart Charities. The charity has made a commitment of more than $100 million dollars over five years.

"It's all about access to veterinary care. By having this money and the staffing it allows us to open more appointments and get more folks in," said Cody.

Staffing costs are a major part. But with the grant money, HARP will be able to hire the staff, reaching more families with affordable services.

Along with HARP, Animal Friends has also received a $150,000 grant. This allows double the money to be invested in our organizations and pets.

Animal Friends also plans to support their veterinary clinic by improving staff and clinic efficiency and investing in operations.

This kind of financial support is crucial to keeping pets safe and healthy, especially when costs are rising

"It's just really exciting for us as Pittsburgh to be able to provide that access to care. Not only one organization but at many organizations. Animal welfare takes a whole community to make it work," said Cody.