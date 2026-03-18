Pets poisoned and dog killed after "sick individual" throws items into yards in Pennsylvania, police say

Police in Altoona said they're looking for a "sick individual" suspected of throwing items into yards, poisoning pets and killing at least one.

The Altoona Police Department posted a warning to Facebook on Wednesday, saying they've received several reports within the last week of an "unknown individual" sickening pets by throwing items into yards in the Fairview area. Police are warning pet owners to watch out for anything on their property that seems "foreign and hazardous."

Police are also asking neighbors in the area of 25th Avenue and 12th Street to check their cameras for anyone suspicious.

"Please share this and spread the word so we can catch and hold this sick individual accountable," police wrote.

CBS affiliate WTAJ talked to a veterinarian who heard from neighbors that a dog died at an emergency clinic after being poisoned.

"It seems that, whoever this individual is, is just randomly poisoning dogs, which makes it even more difficult because people aren't suspecting that the dog's going to have access to this toxin, since it seems haphazard," Stachmus told WTAJ. "You have to be very vigilant because they'll see something sometimes before we do, and they don't think twice about ingesting it."

Anyone with information is asked to call 814-949-2499 and speak with animal control officer Williams. They can also message Altoona police on Facebook.