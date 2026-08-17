2 men charged in Peters Township sextortion investigation appear in court

Two men charged in the Peters Township sextortion case were in court Monday. The alleged ringleader, Zachariah Meyers, and Aaron White, who investigators said had child porn, went before judges.

Before a district judge, Aaron White was asked about his alleged involvement in the case. The 30-year-old man said nothing on his way into court and didn't acknowledge any questions or the cameras. He was escorted by his attorney, Gary Gerson, who also said he had nothing to say about the charges his client is facing.

White is accused of getting nude pictures and videos of a 15-year-old child performing a sex act. He allegedly sent images and videos of his own genitalia to the teenager.

Investigators found the images and videos while looking through the victim's device. White had bonded out of jail. White faces charges including child sex abuse, child porn and corruption of minors. His preliminary hearing was postponed.

As for 19-year-old Zachariah Meyers, he was in court for a status hearing.

He is accused of catfishing and sextorting nearly two dozen minors and faces more than 300 felony charges. The judge's office said that hearing was continued for Oct. 23.

White said nothing on his way out of the district judge's office and showed no change of expression from when he went in. His attorney may have more to say at the next court date. The new date for his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.