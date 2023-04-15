Diaper pantry at South Park church helps families who need a boost

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Peters Creek Baptist Church in South Park is known for its community outreach.

One of the more unique programs is a seemingly simple plan that's having a major impact on families who need a little boost.

The PCBC Diaper Ministry is a diaper pantry housed inside the church that donates diapers for babies and adults, along with other supplies and clothing for children. Anyone who needs those items can come and get what they need.

Cynthia Wyne comes to the pantry to get items for her elderly mother and her grandchildren.

"My one daughter, she's not married. She lost her boyfriend in an accident. So she had twin boys so they have been so helpful with them. Now they're trained. They don't wear pull-ups anymore, but they came here to get pull-ups," she said.

Cathy Diller and Judy Kerr are co-directors.

"When we started, we literally had one round table with diapers on it," Diller said. "We didn't have more than 20 bags of diapers."

Now they serve about 75 families. Kerr said the program is run solely by volunteers and with generous donations.

"So everything you see here on the shelves and what we call our clothing store is all donated by members of this church and the community at large," Kerr said. "It makes my heart so happy to help people."

Volunteers even help families with home improvements and yard work throughout the year.

The next PCBC Diaper Ministry event is Saturday. Information on all the events can be found here.