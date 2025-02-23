Watch CBS News
Local News

Perry Township man killed in dirt bike crash

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Perry Township man killed in dirt bike crash
Perry Township man killed in dirt bike crash 00:26

A man was killed in a dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, the crash happened near 1015 Creek Road in South Huntingdon Township just before 1:30 p.m.

Donald L. Leasure, 18, of Perry Township, was operating a KTM 300 dirt bike traveling west when it went off the road and over an embankment.

Leasure was thrown from the bike and his body was later found in a creek. Coroner Carson said Leasure was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Belle Vernon will release additional details as they become available.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.