Perry Township man killed in dirt bike crash

A man was killed in a dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, the crash happened near 1015 Creek Road in South Huntingdon Township just before 1:30 p.m.

Donald L. Leasure, 18, of Perry Township, was operating a KTM 300 dirt bike traveling west when it went off the road and over an embankment.

Leasure was thrown from the bike and his body was later found in a creek. Coroner Carson said Leasure was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Belle Vernon will release additional details as they become available.