Young falcon from Pitt's Cathedral of Learning nest recovering after collision and lead exposure

Red, a young peregrine falcon that hatched in the nest on top of Pitt's Cathedral of Learning this spring, is in the care of humans after he apparently suffered a collision and then tested positive for lead exposure.

Named after the temporary colored tape added to his leg after being banded by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in May, Red was found in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood with a serious head injury after he apparently ran into something not long after leaving the nest.

The National Aviary, which runs a livestream camera of the nest, says Red was admitted to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Center for treatment, where he was also diagnosed with elevated lead levels.

(Photo: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh)

Thanks to licensed wildlife rehabilitators, the aviary says Red has been treated for his injuries and lead exposure. However, since the young falcon still lacks the strength and coordination he needs to hunt on his own in the wild, he's been transferred to a special facility where he can continue to hone his skills before his release.

The aviary says Red's story is a reminder of why wildlife rehabilitation is important. Not only is it about healing injured wildlife, but it's also about making sure they have regained the skills they need to take care of themselves once they're released.

"Wildlife rehabilitation gives animals a second chance while helping protect the biodiversity of our natural world. Every animal saved is a step toward a healthier ecosystem," Jess Lindberg, the aviary's manager of veterinary education and patient care, said in a statement.

It's the second time this year that wildlife rehabilitators had to step in to help a chick that hatched on a livestream camera. At just two weeks old, a bald eagle named Hutch was rescued from its nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin after swallowing a fishhook. After a successful surgery, Hutch was returned to the nest and has since fledged.

This year, there were four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched in the nest on top of the Cathedral of Learning in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. The Pennsylvania Game Commission banded the chicks to help biologists continue studying peregrine falcons, which once nearly went extinct.