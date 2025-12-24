Pennsylvanians dropping health insurance with premiums set to double

Thousands of Pennsylvanians are dropping their health insurance as premiums are set to double on Jan. 1, 2026.

This comes as lawmakers have so far failed to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, leaving residents and free care clinics in limbo.

"It went from $540 to just over $1,000," said Beverly Kennedy, clinical executive director at the Meadville Area Free Clinic. "I think it's $1,039. That's $1,000 out of my budget that I'm not sure exactly where it's going to come from."

The clinic currently has four volunteer physicians providing care for dozens of uninsured patients. Kennedy fears that as Pennsylvanians are faced with a decision to pay or drop their coverage, their office and emergency rooms will become overwhelmed.

"If we're going to see more people, we need more volunteers," Kennedy said. "So I'm recruiting more volunteer physicians."

Meanwhile, others fear what this means for them in the future. Greensburg resident Lisa Boord said if things remain the way they are now, her husband won't be able to afford to retire.

"You got to choose health insurance or a house payment," Boord said. "It's going to affect everybody no matter what."

She also wonders about the increasing costs of prescription medications and upcoming procedures, and believes there needs to be standardized health care across the board.

"It's like playing a chance, you know? If something major happens, you're stuck with a high deductible, and you can't afford that. But you can't afford the monthly premiums," Boord said.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor Austin Davis took to social media this week, saying 500,000 Pennsylvanians will soon see their premiums soar, with 150,000 unable to afford them.