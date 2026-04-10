Did you receive seeds in the mail? Pennsylvania officials issue warning about "unidentified" seeds.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning residents about unsolicited packages of seeds arriving by mail.

A department spokesperson told KDKA that it has received "a few" reports of "unsolicited, unidentified seeds" being sent to residents across the state. Here's what you need to know.

What are the seeds?

The packages, according to the spokesperson, are low-cost vegetable or flower seeds. They added that the potential for a threat, including invasive species or pathogens, is "low" after a review from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It was not clear whether the seeds were part of a brushing scam or something else.

What to do with the seeds

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture advises people who receive the seeds to double-bag them and put them in a trash bin that goes to a landfill or incinerator.

"Landfills, even if disruptive to the double bagging efforts, should contain/destroy the seed and isolate them from entering the environment," the department spokesperson told KDKA. "Incinerators, obviously destroy the seed, but they also deal with any harmful off gassing."

Both these methods prevent potential "unwanted/harmful" introductions into the state, the spokesperson added.

What not to do with the seeds

The state Department of Agriculture said people should not burn the seeds, as officials do not know what could be on the seeds or in the packaging.

Seeds in other states

Earlier this year, the Texas Department of Agriculture sent out a warning about unsolicited packages containing unidentified seeds. Last month, the Colorado Department of Agriculture issued a similar warning.