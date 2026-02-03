3 Pennsylvania universities named among best in the world by Time Magazine

Three schools in Pennsylvania were named among the best universities in the world for 2026 by Time Magazine.

The magazine released its list of "The World's Top Universities of 2026," highlighting the Top 500 schools across the world for the new year. The University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon University and Pennsylvania State University were the only universities in Pennsylvania to make the Top 100.

University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

The Ivy League school in the city's University City neighborhood came in at No. 10 in the ranking. It is the sixth-best private school, according to the magazine's list.

Penn is a Philadelphia institution with a history as deep as the city it calls home. Many of the world's most well-known public figures — including Elon Musk, President Trump and actress Elizabeth Banks — spent time on campus.

Founded by Benjamin Franklin, Penn is considered America's first university.

Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh

The private school — whose campus sits in parts of Pittsburgh's Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Shadyside neighborhoods — came in at No. 38, Time Magazine says.

It was founded in November 1900 by Andrew Carnegie, and has become a top university for people interested in business, artificial intelligence and drama. Famous alumni include artist Andy Warhol, businessman David Tepper, actor Billy Porter and actress Lola Tung.

Penn State in State College

Penn State came in at No. 81 in the ranking, rounding out Pennsylvanians' inclusion in the top 100. When considering only public universities in the state, PSU is No. 1, according to Time Magazine.

While Penn State, the state's only land-grant university, is known for its powerhouse athletic programs, the school's academic rigor draws some of the world's brightest minds. Actor Keegan-Michael Key, director Adam McKay and journalist Lara Spencer are proud PSU graduates.

Time Magazine's methodology

The magazine said its ranking of the top universities in the world emphasized "the extent to which students achieve extraordinary success, for instance in patenting new inventions or rising to leadership roles in business."

Time went on to say its rankings help "understand where students are likely to achieve the greatest success and contribute most to society as the world order shifts."