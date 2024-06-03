Watch CBS News
Crime

Royersford, Montgomery County, man fatally shot on Pennsylvania Turnpike, state police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief
Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief 02:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man from Royersford, Montgomery County, was killed in a possible road-rage shooting over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, state police said on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital on Monday by the Berks County Coroner's Office. 

Pennsylvania State Police said the 40-year-old man was shot Friday on the eastbound lane of the turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, at mile marker 291.3.

Following the shooting, Pennsylvania State Police were searching for a white tractor-trailer as a vehicle of interest. State police said they found the tractor-trailer Saturday in the parking lot of a shopping complex in Caernavon Township, Berks County. Inside the tractor-trailer, state police said they found a 59-year-old Virginia man who died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, physical evidence collected determined the 59-year-old was the shooter in the homicide. They believe the shooting stemmed from a rage-rage incident. 

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who was traveling eastbound on the turnpike at the Lebanon-Lancaster interchange early Friday afternoon to contact them if they have any information about the shooting. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 10:04 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.