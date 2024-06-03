Royersford, Montgomery County, man fatally shot on Pennsylvania Turnpike, state police say

Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief 02:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man from Royersford, Montgomery County, was killed in a possible road-rage shooting over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, state police said on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital on Monday by the Berks County Coroner's Office.

Pennsylvania State Police said the 40-year-old man was shot Friday on the eastbound lane of the turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, at mile marker 291.3.

Following the shooting, Pennsylvania State Police were searching for a white tractor-trailer as a vehicle of interest. State police said they found the tractor-trailer Saturday in the parking lot of a shopping complex in Caernavon Township, Berks County. Inside the tractor-trailer, state police said they found a 59-year-old Virginia man who died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, physical evidence collected determined the 59-year-old was the shooter in the homicide. They believe the shooting stemmed from a rage-rage incident.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who was traveling eastbound on the turnpike at the Lebanon-Lancaster interchange early Friday afternoon to contact them if they have any information about the shooting.