Eastbound portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike being shut down due to deadly pedestrian crash

A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is being shut down after someone was hit and killed along the highway in Beaver County.

The eastbound lanes of the Turnpike are being closed between the New Castle interchange and the Cranberry interchange following the deadly overnight crash.

Pennsylvania State Police said that the crash happened near milepost 14 not far from the Beaver Valley interchange.

A detour provided by PennDOT is redirecting traffic off of the Turnpike at the New Castle interchange, onto I-376 westbound, Rt. 422 eastbound, onto I-79 southbound, and back onto the Turnpike at the Cranberry interchange.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are limited at this time and the person who was killed has yet to be identified.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop T barracks in Gibsonia are leading the investigation into the deadly crash.

It's unclear when the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike will reopen.